Away from the rugby field, Bulls defence coach Joey Mongalo is passionate about academic mentoring

Joey Mongalo is known for his high-profile job as the defence coach for the Bulls but his other passion is academic mentoring.

Mongalo, who went to Pretoria Boys High School (PBHS), is dedicating his time to mentoring seven boys as part of a ground-breaking academic and sports programme sponsored by Vodacom.

The boys, who come from underprivileged backgrounds, attend school at PBHS where they play rugby and study subjects like maths and English as part of the programme.

“These boys are attending one of the best schools in SA to develop not only as rugby players but also academically and culturally,” said Mongalo who has just graduated with a master's degree in industrial psychology at the University of Pretoria (UP).

“If they become provincial rugby players, then great. But it’s about more than that, it’s about them becoming good men in society, it’s about where they can be in 15 years from now. That’s the beautiful thing, that’s the opportunity.”

Mongalo’s passion for this programme comes from the opportunity he was given as a young boy.