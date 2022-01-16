Forwards do the heavy lifting as Cheetahs down Griquas

Desperate to atone for their poor showing in last year's Currie Cup the Cheetahs made their experience count to down Griquas at the start of their new campaign, 30-20 in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

Their forwards did much of the heavy lifting as they quelled the threat of their neighbours, who showed signs of a revival for a few minutes either side of the half time whistle.

In the end though, the Cheetahs benefited greatly from their opposition's high penalty count.

The Cheetahs struggled to make the inroads in the first half-hour as the wet conditions served to rein them in. In fact the Cheetahs, who held a 23-3 advantage at the break, only made meaningful progress on the scoreboard in the last 10 minutes of the first half.