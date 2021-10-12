SA Rugby targeting to have fans during next month's Champions Match between Kenya and Currie Cup XV

SA Rugby are targeting to have fans at Loftus Versfeld Stadium during the inaugural Carling Champions Match clash between Kenya and a select Currie Cup team next month.

On Monday, co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma amended regulation 69 of the Disaster Management Act to allow 2,000 spectators at sporting venues.

The 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier match between Bafana Bafana and Ethiopia will pilot the project on Tuesday and SA Rugby are targeting to have fans on November 6 for the Champions Match.

“This is very welcome news and the first step to returning [and] having the freedom to sell out venues on special occasions once again,” said SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux on the government’s decision to partially open up sporting venues.

“It is 19 months since a fan was last allowed in a rugby stadium and this is the light at the end of the tunnel that our sport has desperately needed.

“We trust that this initial allowance will increase speedily as the impact of the vaccination programme and the experience in other territories points to a further relaxation of restrictions.”

The Champions Match is an initiative between Currie Cup sponsors Black Label and SA Rugby where they aim to recognise and reward fans who will select the SA team to play against Kenya.