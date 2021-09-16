Springboks and World Rugby on a smoother path on refereeing

The few contentious calls in the Springboks' 28-26 defeat to the Wallabies last weekend were duly raised with World Rugby's officialdom.

Bok coach Jacques Neinaber, however, has expressed his satisfaction with their post-match clarification-seeking process with the game's governing body.

It is a far cry from the frustration the Boks felt in the wake of their first Test defeat to the British & Irish Lions that led to director of rugby Rassie Erasmus recording an hour-long chastening of the match officials.

Part of the frustration then was how the channels of communication operated but it would appear everybody now is on the same wavelength.

“We’ve got a framework that we work with now, which we probably didn’t know before,” said Nienaber in the build-up to Saturday's return clash against the Wallabies in Brisbane.

“It’s the same framework they used in the Six Nations, and obviously us not playing any rugby before the Georgia Test match, we weren’t 100% sure. We didn’t know what the process was.”