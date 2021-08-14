Rugby

All Blacks thrash Wallabies to keep Bledisloe for 19th straight year

By Reuters - 14 August 2021 - 12:00
Codie Taylor of the All Blacks makes a break during the first Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup match between the New Zealand All Blacks and Australia Wallabies at Eden Park on August 07, 2021 in Auckland, New Zealand.
Image: Fiona Goodall/Getty Images

Hooker Codie Taylor scored two tries as the All Blacks overwhelmed Australia 57-22 in Auckland on Saturday to make a winning start to the Rugby Championship and ensure the Bledisloe Cup stays in New Zealand for a 19th straight season.

Rieko Ioane, Brodie Retallick, Ardie Savea, Sevu Reece, Will Jordan and David Havili also crossed as the hosts earned a bonus point and secured a 22nd successive victory over the Wallabies at Eden Park in a winning streak stretching back to 1986.

Australia, who had needed a win to keep the annual three-match Bledisloe Cup series alive after their 33-25 defeat last week, scored three tries through some fine attacking rugby but were punished ruthlessly for their errors.

World champions SA, who sat out last year's Rugby Championship because of concerns at the lack of preparation time for their players during the Covid-19 pandemic, return to the fray against Argentina in Port Elizabeth later on Saturday.

