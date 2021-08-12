Georgia rugby coach fighting for his life in Johannesburg hospital

“As you may be aware, the head coach of the Georgian national team Mr Levan Maisashvili has been on ongoing treatment in Netcare Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg, SA, with serious Covid-19 complications of over one month period already,” said Tkemaladze in a statement.

“Unfortunately his condition is still critical, but we do not lose hope of his recovery. Our optimism is motivated by the current cutting-edge and most attentive medical care, along with Levan’s uncompromising fighting ability.

“I would like to express my gratitude towards top management of the Netcare hospitals network for their support, especially to the Netcare Milpark Hospital team, for their dedicated work and great attention.

“We have high hopes that this compassionate attention, professional care and uncompromising fight will soon result in Levan’s full recovery. I would encourage all our friends in Georgia and in SA to pray for Levan’s health.

“On behalf of the Georgian Rugby and Levan’s family, I’d like to underline my utmost and sincere gratitude to Dr Vakhtang Rekhviashvili and his family, and to the ambassador of Georgia in SA, Mr Beka Dvali, who stands by Georgia and Georgian rugby at this very hard, special and important moment,” concluded Tkemaladze.