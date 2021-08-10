Unstoppable Latsha becomes a Laureus ambassador

Springbok women’s rugby player Babalwa Latsha has been announced as the latest Laureus Sport for Good Foundation ambassador, sources had confirmed, adding that Latsha joins an illustrious list of sporting icons to join the Laureus family, including Wayde van Niekerk, Cheslin Kolbe as well as current Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis.

Latsha made history when she became the first African women’s rugby player to turn professional in January last year. Born in Khayelitsha, Cape Town, she played rugby out of curiosity and fell in love with the game. Overcoming gender stereotypes and criticism throughout her rugby career for playing a male-dominated sport, Latsha has become a beacon of hope to many aspiring female rugby players across SA.

Latsha was named SA Rugby women’s top achiever in 2017 and has captained SA.

Latsha joined the inaugural SA Rugby Legends Association's development programme in 2014 and is actively working to promote women’s rugby. She believes a policy-driven approach, focusing on grass roots rugby and empowering women in the sport, is required to achieve this goal.

“My biggest dream is to see a society where young women can grow up safely, freely and confidently, where they can be empowered to become young leaders within our communities. My dream is that young boys and girls see themselves as equal, so that we can ultimately and finally foster a society that does not see women as lesser than, but sees them for who they truly are.”

Chairperson of the foundation Morne du Plessis said: “Latsha’s journey from township to rugby stardom has been phenomenal to watch. We are thrilled to welcome her to the Laureus family. She is already doing such important work to shine a light on women’s rugby and continues to leave a legacy that will inspire future generations of African women to pursue professional rugby. We are very excited to be working with her to uplift communities across SA.”