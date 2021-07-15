Just as he did in the tour opener‚ Scotland fullback Stuart Hogg will captain the British & Irish Lions when they take on the Stormers at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

But the team also features original tour captain Alun Wyn Jones who has made an extraordinarily speedy recovery from the shoulder injury he sustained against Japan.

Second rower Jones will‚ however‚ have to come off the bench for his tour debut.

It is yet to be decided whether he will reclaim the tour captain's armband from Ireland's Conor Murray.

Harlequins flyhalf Marcus Smith will also make his tour debut with Dan Biggar continuing his absence.

Saturday's clash is crucial for players still hoping to stake a claim for selection in the Test team.

“It’s an important game as it’s the final chance for the coaching group to see the players perform prior to the start of the Test Series‚” said Gatland.

“For the matchday 23 it’s their last opportunity to stake a claim for a Test place‚ so I expect to see a highly motivated group of players.”

Meanwhile‚ former SA Schools and Junior Springbok captain and current Western Province skipper Ernst van Rhyn will lead the Stormers out for the first time on Saturday.

Van Rhyn will be partnered in the second row by JD Schickerling.

Springbok centre Juan de Jongh‚ who has been selected on the bench‚ will earn his 98th Stormers cap should he come on.

“Any match against the British & Irish Lions is a historic occasion and we will be doing everything we can to do justice to the magnitude of this game‚” said Stormers head coach John Dobson.

“The team has been highly disciplined in our bubble this week and now it is about doing everything we can on the field for 80 minutes‚” he said.

Stormers - Sergeal Petersen; Seabelo Senatla‚ Rikus Pretorius‚ Dan du Plessis‚ Edwill van der Merwe; Tim Swiel‚ Godlen Masimla; Evan Roos‚ Johan du Toit‚ Nama Xaba; JD Schickerling‚ Ernst van Rhyn (captain); Neethling Fouche‚ JJ Kotze‚ Leon Lyons.

Substitutes: Andre-Hugo Venter‚ Kwenzo Blose‚ Sazi Sandi‚ Justin Basson‚ Marcel Theunissen‚ Thomas Bursey‚ Abner van Reenen‚ Juan de Jongh‚ Lee-Marvin Mazibuko‚ Niel Otto‚ Leolin Zas‚ Cornel Smit.

B & I Lions - Stuart Hogg (captain); Josh Adams‚ Elliot Daly‚ Robbie Henshaw‚ Duhan van der Merwe; Marcus Smith‚ Ali Price; Jack Conan‚ Hamish Watson‚ Tadhg Beirne; Jonny Hill‚ Adam Beard; Tadhg Furlong‚ Luke Cowan-Dickie‚ Rory Sutherland.

Substitutes: Jamie George‚ Mako Vunipola‚ Zander Fagerson‚ Alun Wyn Jones‚ Sam Simmonds; Gareth Davies‚ Chris Harris‚ Louis Rees-Zammit.