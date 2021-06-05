Duane Vermeulen a serious injury concern ahead of British and Irish Lions series

Bulls captain and talismanic Springbok No.8 Duane Vermeulen is a serious injury concern for national coach Jacques Nienaber ahead of the hugely-anticipated British and Irish Lions series next month.

The 34-year-old Vermeulen limped off the field in the first half of Friday’s Rainbow Cup SA clash against the Stormers at Loftus on Friday with what appeared to be a serious ankle injury.

The Bulls registered a bonus-point 31-27 win over the Stormers with a late try by Ruan Nortje to maintain their place at the top of the standings and enhance their chances of reaching the final.

“It doesn’t look too good, I must say,” was the worrying assessment of Bulls coach Jake White after the match.

“I mean, he is a tough guy and for him to say he wants to come off is not ideal, but obviously we know that when he says it is sore then it means something. He said he was feeling a bit sore, he did hurt it [the ankle] but it is a different injury to what he suffered a couple of weeks ago.

“I am hoping for good news for his sake because he has ambitions of being involved with the Springboks by being selected on Saturday night and then playing against the British and Irish Lions. I am hoping for his sake that it was just a minor twist to his ankle.”

The other player who walked off the field in the opening stages of the match was Stormers and Springbok scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies.