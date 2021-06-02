Telecommunications company MTN has renewed its sponsorship of the Springboks for a further five years until 2025.

The company‚ which committed its support to rugby development and transformation in South Africa‚ also announced that they be the principal partner of the Springboks during the hugely awaited British and Irish Lions Series.

MTN have been headline sponsor of the Springboks since 2017.

“We found it fitting to continue to back the Springboks following a very successful period during which they became the 2019 World Champions‚ warming the hearts of our nation‚” said MTN Chief Consumer Officer Mapula Bodibe.

“MTN has been a long-time supporter of South African sport and the renewal of our sponsorship of the Springboks further entrenches our position as an ardent supporter of South Africa's sporting ambitions.

“Sports fans have had to endure a frustrating year. Teams and their supporters were left with very little to cheer about due to Covid-19‚ but we are finally getting to the stage where our team is preparing to take to the field again and unite our nation as only they can.

“We are delighted to renew our headline sponsorship just ahead of the important Lions tour in July‚ providing the Springboks and South African rugby with the necessary support to grow well into the future‚ while also offering our fans great digital platforms to enjoy their love of the game‚ especially as they can’t be in the stadiums‚” she concluded.

SA Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux said they are excited that their relationship with MTN is continuing.

“Confirming the renewal of our partnership with MTN is massive for SA Rugby and we are thrilled to continue on this road with them‚” said Roux.

“When we named MTN as our new headline sponsor four years ago‚ we realized that it represented a pivotal moment for SA Rugby and that welcoming a company of MTN’s size and reach was a significant moment for the sport.

“They have been a wonderfully supportive partner during a time of regeneration for the Springboks and the wider South African rugby fraternity and have stuck with us through the pandemic. We are excited to continue to have MTN by our side‚” said Roux.