Springboks lock RG Snyman a major doubt for British and Irish Lions tour after ‘minor knee’ injury

Pivotal Springboks lock RG Snyman is a major doubt for the anticipated British and Irish Lions tour after he suffered ‘minor knee’ injury setback during the last block of his rehabilitation process.

The 26-year-old World Cup winner tore his ACL during his Munster debut when he landed awkwardly in a lineout against Leinster last August‚ and he was expected to make his return to action in the coming weeks.

But the towering second-rower is now facing more time on the sidelines and a serious doubt for the once in a career British and Irish Lions tour as he will have to undergo a “minor procedure” on his knee.

“On the injury front‚ there is unfortunate news for RG Snyman as he suffered a setback during the last block of his rehabilitation.

"He will see a knee specialist this week and will undergo a minor procedure on his knee after suffering an unrelated injury. This will delay his return to training for a number of weeks‚” said his club Munster in a statement.

Depending on when he will return to action‚ Snyman‚ who is key to the plans of director of rugby Rassie Erasmus and coach Jacques Nienaber‚ will be in a race against time to prove his fitness and be considered for the British and Irish Lions series.

If he is not fit enough to face the British and Irish Lions‚ his absence will be a massive blow for the Springboks who are already without the services of Sale Sharks lock Lood de Jager‚ who injured his leg in a freak training session accident.