Association empowers women to become rugby coaches

Women’s rugby is often overlooked, despite the wealth of local talent in SA.

The South African Rugby Legends Association (SARLA) aims to change perceptions and build the sport from the ground up, at coaching level.

SARLA and SA Rugby recently hosted the first World Rugby level-one training course, exclusively for women, in Newlands, Cape Town.

The training session was part of SARLA’s mission to empower 600 women to become coaches, with a strong focus on the importance of giving women opportunities to upskill in school and club environments.

“Rugby has always been a big part of my life and it’s such an honour for me to be involved in the sport. I learnt to be more assertive and to voice my opinions on the field,” says Jordan Konnight from Milnerton, who participated in the first course.