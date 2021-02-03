South Africa coach Mark Boucher has admitted that they do not know much about the pitch at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium and how it will play when they face Pakistan in the second and final Test match on Thursday.

The Proteas go into the match trailing 1-0 after they were mesmerised by the wizardry of Yasir Shah and Nauman Ali‚ who claimed 14 of the South African 20 wickets in the first match in Karachi.

The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is known to be usually seamer-friendly‚ but Boucher said the curators removed the grass they saw earlier this week and the wicket now looks very dry.

“If you look at the history of this ground‚ you will probably say it’s more seamer-friendly and that’s what we have been reading and looking at in the past results as well‚” said Boucher.

“When we first got here three days ago‚ there was quite a bit of grass on the wicket. And when we got there [on Tuesday]‚ all that grass had been taken off and the surface looks to be very dry.”