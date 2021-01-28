Bulls coach Jake White has named the strongest possible squad for the Currie Cup final against the Sharks at Loftus on Saturday.

White tried to find a balance between experience and consistency in the starting line-up with the likes of captain Duane Vermeulen‚ Cornal Hendricks‚ Morné Steyn‚ Ivan van Zyl‚ Marco van Staden‚ Trevor Nyakane and Lizo Gqoboka.

Among the forwards‚ the only change is at hooker where Johan Grobbelaar has been preferred ahead of Schalk Erasmus who will be used as an impact player from the bench.

Vermeulen will once again lead the team from the back of the scrum where he will continue his successful loose forward partnership with Elrigh Louw and fellow Springbok Marco van Staden.

Springboks Trevor Nyakane and Lizo Gqoboka will prop up a strong Bulls scrum while adding firepower in loose play.