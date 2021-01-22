Lions don't want to be left wondering about ‘what ifs’

“We are keen to go there and put them under pressure with ball in hand. If not with ball in hand‚ then with our kicking game.

“We worked hard on our decision making in the last two weeks and how we can apply pressure for 80 minutes.

“We allowed them to dictate the tempo of the game completely‚” he said about their last game‚ which was also their last league match.

“Having a crack isn't necessarily throwing the ball around. It is seeing if you can dictate the tempo of the game.

“If we have forward dominance‚ then how do we use it? How do we transition and how do we apply our kicking game? Having a crack is applying pressure in different ways.”

Either way‚ they will have to build in some pragmatism in their battle plans. Pretoria will be a sweltering 34 degrees Celsius by the time kick-off arrives. Both teams will have to find ways of conserving energy‚ while both are likely to empty their bench.

“It will be nice and warm and we have to see if we can play with the ball or not‚” said Van Rooyen.

The coach indicated he will make liberal use of his bench. The sense that the Lions should use all that is in its arsenal is a common thread in the build up to the semifinal.

Tighthead prop Jannie du Plessis concurred that the Lions should not take the field inhibited. He too believes the Lions are better than what they put on display last time out but that only their best will do if they are going to emerge victorious.