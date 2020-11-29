Pride restored, All Blacks head home to quarantine

New Zealand coach Ian Foster declared himself satisfied with the All Blacks after finishing “an immensely difficult year” with a five-try rout of Argentina that almost certainly secured them the Tri-Nations title.

An international season that started with a 16-16 draw with Australia on a chilly night in Wellington ended in a Newcastle furnace but it was the two defeats to the Wallabies and Pumas that came in between that many will remember best.

The All Blacks squad boarded a flight on Sunday for New Zealand, where they will spend two weeks in quarantine because of restrictions in place to keep Covid-19 out of the country before joining their families for Christmas.

“There’ll still be a few niggly hurt moments about particularly the loss to Argentina but at least we got a chance to fix it and show that we can play,” Foster said.

“This group is developing. We’ve got a bit more to go, we’re clear about that, but it’s a better way to finish.”