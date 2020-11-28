Lions and the weather conspire to beat the Griquas

In what was a lesson in patience and pace-making, the Lions shrugged off a slow start and a 14-point deficit to beat the Griquas 20-17 in Kimberley in a weather affected game.

The players were yanked off the field by referee Marius van der Westhuizen, with the match official saying that the lightning was within one kilometre of the stadium.

This was the second game to be curtailed by the weather, but this one, unlike the Bulls/Stormers game, was still up for grabs and building a proper head of steam.

The storm can at exactly the right time for the Lions, who’d scored a 46th minute penalty try after repeated scrum penalties and intense pressure from the visitors.

It was an impressive return to senses from the Lions who seemingly slumbered through the first 30 minutes of the first half before waking up to the deficit.

Once they’d got their structures working and the forwards started cooking, the Lions looked like a million dollars and not the team that wasted good conditions in the first half. They had the wind at their backs in the first half, yet they played like they were painted into a corner

The difficult conditions ensured the kickers battled with conversions. Of the five first half tries, only one was converted, even though Elton Jantjies’s second attempt came off the. The Griquas were deserving of the lead. They made better use of their opportunities while playing against the wind.

The territory and possession was dominated by the Lions, but the Griquas’ three first half tries through hooker HJ Luus (seventh minute) and outside backs Eduan Keyter (23rd minute) and James Verity-Amm (29th minute).

That 17-3 lead stung the Lions into action with a brace from Courtnall Skosan late in the first half to narrow the gap to four points.

That the Griquas took that led was down to their rugby smarts on the right areas of the field, like the rolling maul that led to Luus try, while smart interplay led to the Keyter and Verity-Amm touchdowns.

A belated, but much needed sense of urgency caught up with the Lions and they asked all the questions. They got two before half-time and crucially, the penalty try just before the storm that was brewing during the first half finally made its way to Tafel Lager Park.

Thr Griquas will be very disappointed in themselves as this was a game they should have tried to make safe after their generous lead.

Griquas (17) 17

Lions (13) 20

Scorers

Griquas

Tries: HJ Luus, Eduan Keyter, James Verity-Amm

Conversion: Tinus de Beer

Lions

Tries: Courtnall Skosan (2), penalty try

Penalty: Elton Jantjies