Sharks well aware they will need to show more bite in the Currie Cup

The Currie Cup looms large in the horizon and the Sharks are well aware that they will have to better their performances in the recent-ended Super Rugby Unlocked if they are to make an impression in the coming competition.

The Durban side have got the Pumas first up on Friday, a side that punched well above its weight in the recent event and asked questions of the Bulls that no other teams managed

Curwin Bosch, the Sharks’ star flyhalf, said they need to start well against the Pumas while also focussing on consistent results.

“We are performance-driven and the reason we do that is because we have something to measure up against. Sometimes we have bad games and get results, but we know that if we perform well, the result will come our way,” Bosch said.

“It’s important that we stick to our structures and stick to our performances. The results will take care of themselves. That said, we need to perform well against the Pumas.”

Bosch, who has been leading the Sharks backs with aplomb, especially in Lukhanyo Am’s absence, said the unit has been happy with its minimal gains.

He has also been impressed by Marius Louw, who has come in for Andre Esterhuizen at inside centre.

“It’s been going well. If you look at a guy like Marius Louw, he’s been in the Sharks system for a while and he is a quality rugby player. He had big boots to fill with Andre Esterhuizen leaving, but he’s stepped up and did an excellent job in the number 12 jersey,” Bosch said.

“We’ve had a little bit of disruption in the back three, but the players that are coming in and out are quality rugby players. Our game is simple, yet effective and everyone is on the same page. Once we hit our straps, we’ll be good.”

An aspect of Bosch’s game that has been massively impressive has been his goalkicking.

It saved the Sharks on two occasions in Super Rugby Unlocked and remains a key point collection component for the Durban side.

Bosch, who was a proven high school rugby match winner, something he’s carried into the professional ranks, said the eerie stadium silence has far from put him off his kicking routines.

“It’s different without fans, but having gone to a school like Grey PE, the crowd goes quiet, so it’s not new to me, but it’s different. Kings Park has this different thing of clapping, which was something else, but now since it is quiet, it is different. You just have to go through your processes,” Bosch said.

“I’ve also kicked a little bit less this year. I have been practicing my kicking, but I’ve focused more on the quality of the kicks.”