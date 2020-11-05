Bulls director of coaching Jake White says the significant improvement in scrumhalf Ivan van Zyl's game can be largely attributed to working with Springbok legend Fourie du Preez.

Du Preez‚ who is widely regarded as one of the best scrumhalves South Africa has ever produced‚ is employed on a part-time basis as a consultant at Loftus and works closely with Van Zyl and Embrose Papier.

“We let him (Van Zyl) train with Fourie du Preez once a week and you can see the impact that he is having on the halfbacks‚” said White.

“We didn’t get to see Embrose Papier against the Sharks but I can tell you when you get a guy like him (Du Preez) coming in to help with the technical stuff and understanding of their game‚ it is good.

"It also allows the players to get a feel of what their roles are‚ you can never underestimate what sort of knowledge and intellectual property they are getting from a guy like Fourie du Preez.”

White was also impressed by the Bulls line-outs where lock Ruan Nortjé is establishing himself and they dominated the Sharks last weekend.

“Ruan Nortjé is 22 years old and he is coming in leaps and bounds. He is not where we want him to be‚ but let’s be fair because we have produced some unbelievable locks in this province like Bakkies Botha‚ Victor Matfield and Danie Rossouw.

“So he understands that this is the one area in South Africa that we need to improve on. We have so many locks playing overseas but this is an opportunity for him to do well and grow‚ and also stake a claim for national honours.

"I have no doubt that when he plays with experienced guys like Duane (Vermeulen)‚ Morné Steyn and Trevor Nyakane‚ he will grow and that is what makes it pleasing.”