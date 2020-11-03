SA Rugby confirms the dates of the new-look Carling Currie Cup
SA Rugby has confirmed that the new-look Carling Currie Cup will kick off on the weekend of November 27/28.
The world's oldest provincial rugby competition‚ which will be sponsored by Carling Black Label for the next three seasons‚ will end in January next year.
The Cheetahs will defend the crown they won in the 2019 against the Lions and the other participants in the competition are the Bulls‚ Griquas‚ Pumas‚ Sharks and Western Province.
The opening round of matches will see the Sharks host the Pumas‚ Griquas take on the Lions and the Bulls travel to Cape Town to face Western Province. The Cheetahs have a bye.
Captains of the #CarlingCurrieCup teams at the launch of the competition. @blacklabelsa pic.twitter.com/KLKL1yhaZY— Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) November 3, 2020
"We all know how special the Currie Cup is. For me personally it started my career and it is also good that you are playing against fellow South Africans who are fighting for places in the Springboks team‚" said Springboks and Western Province Siya Kolisi.
“SAB has been a loyal partner to SA Rugby dating back to the days before rugby turned professional‚ so it gives me great pleasure to build on our association with them‚” said SA Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux.
“This marks Carling Black Label’s first rugby sponsorship‚ and we are thrilled to have such a well-established and successful brand associated with the Currie Cup‚ which is a competition that prides itself on its rich heritage."
Carling Black Label Brand Director Arné Rust said: “Carling Black Label is proud to sponsor the Currie Cup. Not only are our goals closely aligned but the name itself is a pleasure to say‚ the Carling Currie Cup.
“Carling Black Label is a beer that recognises and rewards champions for their effort and achievement‚ and in our estimation‚ there is no greater achievement in local rugby than to lift the Currie Cup.
“Carling Black Label has supported local sport for a very long time and we will continue to do all we can to involve consumers more in the sports they love and to reward them for doing so.”