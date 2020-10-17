Shimange on Boks’ Championship exit: ‘The right decision was made’

“Some of these guys have played only two or three games in six or seven months, so to take them away to Australia and put them in quarantine for two weeks and then expect them to run out there, it’s a pretty tough ask for the players,” explained Shimange, who earned nine caps with the Springboks between 2004 and 2006.

Shimange added that the decision will benefit the Currie Cup in a way because Springbok players who are based in SA will be playing in the tournament.

“I think it’s a real opportunity to create something around the Currie Cup with the locally-based players. When the overseas-based players come back, they will have a training camp and you have to adapt and chances are that they might organise a game against another country before the British and Irish Lions Test comes.

“The British and Irish Lions will be coming here probably in a similar situation as us. Game time is crucial and it is always an honour to wear your national jersey every time you go out, and I am sure that the players probably were looking forward to it but you have to make the responsible decision and all of that.

“I think in a year’s time we will look back at this and say the right decision was made in terms of looking out for the welfare of the players.”