Lions lose Willem Alberts for Stormers clash as lock goes into quarantine

The Lions have lost big name lock Willem Alberts ahead of Saturday’s Super Rugby Unlocked clash against the Stormers at Newlands.

Alberts was in close contact with a Covid-19 case and will therefore go into quarantine‚ the Lions announced in a short statement.

Alberts was tested on Monday and tested negative.

Alberts who played in 43 Tests‚ will be replaced by Ruben Schoeman in the starting line-up. His withdrawal is the latest setback in a start-stop tenure at the Lions since joining from Stade Francais earlier this year.

Alberts returned from injury last week and although unable to go the full 80 minutes‚ was named in the starting team that played the Sharks.