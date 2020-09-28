Sharks coach Sean Everitt takes learnings from Super Fan defeat to the Bulls

Sharks coach Sean Everitt has taken a lot of positives from the 49-28 loss to the Bulls during the Super Fan clash on Saturday at Loftus.

In what was the first professional rugby match played in South Africa since the outbreak of Covid-19 earliier in the year‚ the Bulls got out of the blocks with pace to end up comfortable winners.

Looking back at the loss‚ Everitt said they will work on their deficiencies so that they are ready for the start of the combined Super Rugby Unlocked and the Currie Cup.

“The score line is obviously not what we wanted‚ that’s the first thing and the second thing is that we play this game that we want to play with turnovers so that we can contest the Bulls‚” said Everitt.

“Unfortunately today we didn’t gather three of them and that cost us three tries. The organisation around that we can work on‚ it’s not the end of the world as far as that is concerned.

"Fortunately on the attack we scored the ball on the Bulls try line but overall there were a lot of learnings to take out of this game and we will definitely improve on this.”