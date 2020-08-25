Bok Bomb Squad hit man RG Snyman is out of rugby for six months

Having sat through the pandemic- enforced lockdown‚ Snyman’s return to the field on debut for Munster lasted just seven minutes on Sunday. What’s worse is the anterior cruciate ligament injury he sustained against Leinster will sideline him until next year.

It is the salt in the wound for coach Johann van Graan whose team went down 27-25 upon the resumption of the PRO14 on the weekend. On Tuesday Van Graan got the bleak news of his new signing’s serious injury.

“It has been confirmed that the province’s newest debutant‚ RG Snyman‚ sustained an ACL tear in the opening minutes of Saturday night’s PRO14 encounter against Leinster‚” the club said a statement. “The lock will meet with the specialist next to discuss surgery and management.”

It means Snyman will not feature in Bok colours this year. He will miss the Rugby Championship which is supposed to take place in October and November with New Zealand the likely venue.

Snyman was a vital cog in the Boks’ march to Rugby World Cup glory in Japan last year. Much of the team’s success was built on the potency of their forward heavy substitutes coming off the bench.

The Bomb Squad‚ as it was called‚ terrorised the opposition in the second half‚ particularly the knock out matches. Snyman played in all seven of the Springboks’ matches at the tournament‚ starting in two.

The Boks are however well stocked in the second row with Eben Etzebeth‚ Lood de Jager‚ Franco Mostert the men most likely to do duty if the team gets to play this year.

However‚ Snyman’s injury is a devastating blow for Munster who also have former Stormers lock Jean Kleyn and Irish prop Dave Kilcoyne ruled out for undisclosed periods. Kleyn has a neck ligament injury‚ while Kilcoyne hurt his ankle.

“Dave Kilcoyne and Jean Kleyn have also been ruled out for the immediate future with both players requiring rehabilitation periods for respective ankle and neck ligament injuries.

“The squad gathered at the HPC this morning to commence preparations for the Round 15 PRO14 encounter against Connacht‚ with players and coaches taking part in the next phase of the IRFU’s routine PCR testing.”

Munster can secure a place in the semi-finals of the competition if they beat countrymen Connacht this weekend. The Munster are second in Conference B of the competition‚ five points behind Edinburgh but just two points ahead of Scarlets.

In their final league clash Scarlets are away to fellow Welsh team the Dragons in a match they are expected to win.