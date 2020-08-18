SA Rugby’s response to the actions of senior Springboks who opted not to take the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign last weekend is a work in progress‚ according to its chief executive Jurie Roux.

Eight South African players‚ almost all of them Springboks representing Sale Sharks in the English Premiership‚ remained standing while the entire Harlequins team took the knee at the Stoop in Twickenham last Friday.

It caught the attention of sports minister Nathi Mthethwa who sought clarification from SA Rugby president Mark Alexander.

SA Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux said he could not specifically comment on the matter until SA Rugby’s exco had met to discuss the prickly topic.

Asked if SA Rugby would be in contact with the Sale players Faf de Klerk‚ Coenie Oosthuizen‚ Akker van der Merwe‚ Lood de Jager‚ Jean-Luc du Preez‚ Daniel du Preez‚ Robert du Preez‚ as well as team captain Jonno Ross‚ Roux was noncommittal. Only four members of the Sale team opted to take the knee on Friday.

While England’s Premiership Football League showed blanket support for the BLM movement‚ their rugby counterparts left it up to the individual clubs to decide how they want to react to the movement.