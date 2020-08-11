New Zealand broadcaster wants trans-Tasman competition, says Rugby Australia boss

Clarke said he had not spoken to Sky directly but was aware of their stance.

"We are led to believe that their preference is a trans-Tasman competition," the interim chief executive said in comments published by Stuff Media on Tuesday.

"Content is a key part of it in a quantitative sense, but I think there's also a qualitative sense because all broadcasters will look at it and say, 'What can Australia bring that a New Zealand-only competition can't bring?'

"One thing I do know is that Australia brings a 25 million population base, and the potential commercial upside that could bring to advertising and corporate support.

"There’s an economic factor here that needs to be taken into account and I’m sure that Sky NZ are looking at that as part of their preference."