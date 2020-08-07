Bulls director Jake White: ‘It’s like letting children go and play outside again’

Bulls director of rugby Jake White has said that teams may not get the six weeks needed to get players up to a reasonable level of fitness before playing competitive matches.

On Thursday Minister of Sport Nathi Mthethwa gave SA Rugby the green light to return to the playing field subject to compliance with measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“In the real world you would need about six weeks of contact training and friendly matches to get everything going but I don’t think we are going to be allowed that‚” he said.

“What Covid-19 has taught is that what you want and what you get is not the same thing. There is so much more at play like sponsorships that need to be looked after and the Springboks getting ready for the end-of-year tour.