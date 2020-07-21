Kolisi says time to be scared and silent is over

Siya Kolisi, South Africa's first black rugby Test captain who led his country to last year's World Cup title, has called for action to address racial inequality in a nation still reeling from the legacy of apartheid.

In a seven-minute video posted on his Instagram account on Sunday, the 29-year-old flanker admitted he had previously shied away from the topic because he was "scared".

But he vowed that the "time to be scared and to be silent" is over in SA, ranked one of the world's most unequal societies.

"It's time for all of us to change and actually start to living the South Africa that so may people have fought for, so many people have died for.

"We should be the generation that is changing this, it's 2020 right now... It's time for all of us to come together, it's the only way we can fight this, it's the only way we can beat this. Until our lives matter, no lives matter. We are all important, black lives actually matter," he said.