Highlanders storm back from 31-7 down to stun Gatland's Chiefs

A dramatic 82nd-minute try by Sio Tomkinson capped a thrilling second-half Highlanders fightback as they snatched a 33-31 Super Rugby victory over the Chiefs in Hamilton on Sunday.

A dejected Chiefs captain Sam Cane said it was like "trying to hold back a wave" as the Highlanders, down 31-7 early in the second half, stormed home with four unanswered tries.

It was the second win for the Highlanders in New Zealand's post-coronavirus Super Rugby Aotearoa competition.

And both have come against the winless Chiefs, whose coach Warren Gatland has now presided over five straight defeats.