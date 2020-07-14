Western Province and the Lions have both had to isolate players and staff over the last few days following positive Covid-19 tests.

At the Lions one player and a management member tested positive according their team doctor‚ while at Western Province a yet to be capped Stormers player and an Under-19 player have had to isolate for the same reason.

The Stormers said in a statement a squad member tested positive for Covid-19 following an extensive testing procedure involving all players and management last week.

“As part of the return-to-training protocol‚ all contracted players and team management members underwent Covid-19 tests on Thursday‚ with just two cases returning positive results.