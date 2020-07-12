Hurricanes hold off Highlanders for 'massive' Super Rugby win

The Hurricanes held off a hard-finishing Highlanders for a 17-11 Super Rugby Aotearoa victory in Wellington on Sunday hailed as "massive" by captain TJ Perenara.

The Hurricanes were cruising at 17-0 ahead, commanding more than 66 percent of possession in the second half, before the Highlanders came to life.

The visitors were within striking distance of snatching an unlikely victory as the clock ticked down but lost their own throw at a lineout which allowed the Hurricanes to hang on.

The three-tries-to-one win moved the Hurricanes past the Highlanders into third place halfway through the domestic version of the southern hemisphere club championship featuring five New Zealand teams.

The unbeaten Crusaders, the Super Rugby champions for the past three seasons, are the runaway leaders with their 26-15 win over previously unbeaten the Blues on Saturday putting them on 18 points with a perfect four wins from four outings.