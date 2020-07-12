Former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen says NZ owes Australia nothing

Former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has urged his former employers to be strong in their negotiations over the future of Super Rugby and that New Zealand Rugby (NZR) owed trans-Tasman neighbours Australia no favours.

Tensions between the organisations ratcheted up this week, with Rugby Australia (RA) chairman Hamish McLennan saying he felt the relationship had deteriorated to one of a "master-servant".

Hansen, who spent almost 16 years with the All Blacks, however, said he felt that NZR should be doing what was best for their rugby players.

"Without being controversial, we have been looking after the Aussies for years," Hansen told Stuff Media on Sunday.