Powerful finish from fired-up Crusaders too much for Blues

“We saw it as a Test match,” said Crusaders captain and All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor, while adding that even when they were behind on the scoreboard they remained confident.

“That was hard fought. They were on top for most of the game, really, but we knew if we came out in the second half and won those little moments we would get the job done.”

Blues skipper Patrick Tuipulotu said they could not keep up in the final quarter.

“We seemed to be in it for three quarters then they applied pressure and kept us in our half.”

As for the disputed penalty, Tuipolotu admitted the Crusaders were “probably the best set-piece team and it showed the way they put pressure on us”.

The Blues, on a seven-match winning streak, their best unbeaten run since they won 12 in succession in 1997, rattled the Crusaders at the start and were immediately on the front foot with a Mark Talea turnover.

Ten minutes into the game, they put first points on the board when a long cut-pass from Otere Black saw Talea score in the corner.

The Crusaders were not short of possession but an impenetrable Blues defence coupled with their own errors saw the Blues winning psychological battles. It took almost half an hour before the defending champions moved the scoreboard with two quick penalties by Richie Mo’unga.

At half time the Blues led 7-6 but were on the wrong side of the penalty count 8-3. Black and Mo’unga traded penalties early in the second half before Ioane’s try gave the Blues a six-point lead.

But when it came to the final quarter, the fired-up Crusaders proved untouchable.

They produced converted tries to Mitchell Drummond and Will Jordan, plus another penalty from Mo’unga while keeping the Blues scoreless.