Overseas players should be available if the Springboks get to play Test rugby later this year

If, and this is a considerable ‘if’, the Springboks get to play Test rugby later this year, they should have their overseas based players available for those engagements.

Amid lingering uncertainty brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, there had been concern that the Boks, as Rugby World Cup holders and the top ranked team in the world, would not be able to call on some of their leading lights when the game returns.

Several World Cup-winning Springboks hold contracts in Europe and Japan.

An insider told TimesLIVE that World Rugby, the game’s governing body, is working on a strategy that will ensure that the game’s top talent’s availability for when Test rugby resumes.

There, of course, are no set dates for the return of the game as governments around the world have had to put in place different restrictions to help curb the spread of the disease.