He had been on loan with them in the period leading up to that.

“I am blessed to continue my journey with the Lions family. I am looking forward to what the future holds. The best is yet to come‚” said Schoeman on the franchise’s Twitter feed.

The former Blue Bulls‚ the Griquas and the Pumas flank started all six Super Rugby matches at the start of the season and was on the field for all but 16 minutes over that period.

He is a tireless terrier who has consistently punched above his weight‚ even in a retreating Lions’ pack.

Massyn‚ who has had to spend a fair chunk of the last year on the sidelines with injury‚ was also thrilled at the prospect of further employment at Ellis Park.