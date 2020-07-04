Late burst keeps Crusaders unbeaten in New Zealand

Two tries in the closing four minutes saw the Crusaders survive a first-half setback to beat the Highlanders 40-20 and remain unbeaten in New Zealand’s Super Rugby championship on Saturday.

The Highlanders, playing before their home crowd, twice held the lead in the southern derby and turned 17-14 ahead.

But the Crusaders upped the tempo in the second half with four tries, two to flanker Tom Christie, as they asserted their dominance.

Captain Codie Taylor said coach Scott Robertson’s halftime analysis made the difference.

“The messages at halftime were really crucial for us to change the game in the second half,” he said.

“We knew that if we were a bit more direct and earned the right to go through them and then played wide that opportunities would come.”

Highlanders captain Aaron Smith said the Crusaders became too clinical as the game wore on.

“Their ability to hold the ball, build pressure and score points got us in the end,” he said.