WIN | Watch the Stormers celebrate Newlands & you could win a Weber braai or spices

This Saturday, July 4, the DHL Stormers will bring their fire to DHL Newlands in a special live-streamed broadcast from 5pm with Bryan Habana, Elma Smit and Siv Ngesi.
DHL Newlands is SA’s oldest stadium, having hosted its first game in 1890. The opening match of the 1995 Rugby World Cup tournament was played there, and it is the home stadium of DHL Stormers captain Siya Kolisi, who lifted the World Cup in Japan.
And, thanks to BrightRock, you stand a chance to win a Weber 57cm MasterTouch braai or one of 10 flavourful Weber spice gift sets just by tuning in to watch the live-stream here on TimesLIVE.
How to enter
On Saturday's live-stream from 5pm, send a shout-out or share a story in the comments area and you'll automatically be in line for one of these fantastic prizes, awarded randomly by the BrightRock team on the day.
Weber has a full line of flavours to fire up the best-tasting grilled meals with seasonings, sauces, rubs and marinades. You can also get the most out of your grilling with these tips from the Weber grill masters.
In each Weber spice sets you'll find a 1kg Kalahari desert salt grinder; a 500g Madagascar black pepper grinder; a 950g rosemary and garlic grinder; a 700g Karoo chop spice jar; a 650g Portuguese chicken spice jar; an “Authentic Steakhouse Spice” jar; and a 700g flame-grilled veggie spice jar.
Be on the big screen
If you light up your braai at home on Saturday and WhatsApp your festive pics or videos to 060 794 7516, you could even make it onto the big screen or the live broadcast!
Want an extra chance to win?
For an extra chance to win a Weber MasterTouch braai, click here to enter the draw on the Weber website too.
Terms and conditions
- These terms and conditions (“Terms and Conditions”) apply to the second part of the competition titled Light a Fire for Newlands (“the Competition”), organised by BrightRock Life Limited (“the Organiser”), which runs from Friday July 3 until 6pm on Saturday July 4 2020.
- By entering the Competition, you confirm that you have read and agree to be legally bound to these Terms and Conditions.
- The Organiser reserves the right to extend or shorten the duration of the Competition, subject to these Terms and Conditions. Any such extension will be announced on this page.
- All persons resident in South Africa, including South African citizens and foreign nationals, who are older than 18 years and in possession of a valid South African identity document or valid foreign passport (“the Entrants”) are eligible to enter this Competition. Proof of address may be required by the Organiser.
- Entrants must watch the live-stream of the DHL Stormers at DHL Newlands on Saturday July 4 2020 from 5pm and leave a comment on the live-stream (“the Entries”) to qualify to win a Weber 57cm MasterTouch braai or one of 10 Weber spice packs containing a variety of Weber seasonings.
- The Organiser will select random Entrants from the comments on the live-stream a as the winners of these prizes (“the Winners”).
- Entrants may also submit photos or videos to the Organiser by using the WhatsApp number 060 794 7516. All such photos or videos must have been filmed, recorded or otherwise created by the Entrants and will be evaluated for inclusion in the live broadcast from Newlands Stadium to be hosted by the Organiser on Saturday July 4 2020 on online publishing media platforms, such as TimesLIVE and SowetanLIVE and their associated social media platforms, as deemed appropriate by the Organiser. No other copyrighted material will be accepted by the Organiser.
- Entrants who are selected for a prize (“the Winners”) will be required to produce their original South African identity document or foreign passport as proof.
- Winners will be contacted by e-mail and/or telephonically. Prizes must be taken up as awarded and cannot be transferred to any other person or third party, or sold or converted in any way.
- The Organiser's choice of Winners will remain final. The Organisers will enter into no further correspondence in this regard.
- If the Organiser cannot get hold of a Winner by Wednesday July 8, the Organiser will select another Entry for that prize.
- By entering the Competition, Entrants agree that their Entries can be published in full or in edited form by the Organiser in the context of this Competition in any of the associated newspapers (such as the Sunday Times and Sowetan); on any digital news platforms (including the Sunday Times, TimesLIVE and SowetanLIVE); on any of the associated social media platforms; or used in a documentary film that may be produced by the Organiser after the Competition, without any compensation (monetary or otherwise) paid to the Entrants unless such compensation is offered at the Organiser's discretion.
- The Organiser may also publish a Winner’s name on any print or digital news platforms, including but not limited to the Sunday Times, TimesLIVE and SowetanLIVE, and on any of its associated social media platforms, unless the Winner expressly indicated in his or her Entry that the Organiser does not have permission to do so.
- The following persons may not take part in this Competition, even if they qualify to enter: all employees of Arena Holdings (Pty) Ltd; BrightRock; and Weber, as well as all employees of advertising agents or consultants relating to this Competition; any supplier of goods and services in connection with this Competition; the spouses, life partners, siblings, children or parents of any of the persons named above; and legal entities.
- The Organiser reserves the right to change these Terms and Conditions at any time and will publish any such changes on this page. It is all Entrants’ responsibility to check these Terms and Conditions for any amendments.
- Entrants will not hold the Organiser liable for any technical errors originating from the Organiser or the Organiser's digital submission channels for this Competition.
- Entrants are responsible for any data, cellphone or other charges they may have to pay to gain the necessary network or internet access to enter the Competition.
- The clauses in these Terms and Conditions are severable. This means that if any clause in these Terms and Conditions is found to be unlawful, it will be removed and the remaining clauses will still apply.
- These Terms and Conditions and the Competition are governed by the law of the Republic of South Africa. Wherever time has been referred to in these Terms and Conditions, it refers to GMT +2.