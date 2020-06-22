Mysterious 'Suzie' and other 1995 Rugby World Cup headline makers

South Africa skipper Francois Pienaar receiving the Rugby World Cup from Nelson Mandela endured long after the 1995 final, but there were other headline makers at the tournament.

A couple of days before the showdown between decades-old rivals the Springboks and the New Zealand All Blacks, a mysterious waitress named 'Suzie' became the centre of attention.

Up to 31 of the 36-strong New Zealand party became ill 48 hours before the four-yearly rugby showpiece at Ellis Park in Johannesburg.

All Blacks coach Laurie Mains believed 'Suzie' was behind a food-poisoning plot while many South Africans are convinced the waitress was invented as an excuse for losing the final.

Here, AFP Sport recalls 'Suzie' and others who featured in the build-up and the aftermath of the 1995 Rugby World Cup final.