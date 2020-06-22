How Nelson Mandela inspired Pienaar and Springboks to conquer the world

Francois Pienaar, even 25 years on, conveys a sense of disbelief and awe when he talks of that crisp Highveld winter's day that the Springboks won the Rugby World Cup for the first time.

The Springbok captain's wonder is not so much about the fact that his team won the Webb Ellis Cup at Ellis Park on June 24 1995, for he says he always felt they could pull it off, but that he received the golden trophy from President Nelson Mandela.

"I am probably the luckiest sports person ever because of the unique relationship (with Mandela)," he says of a man who became a father figure to him.

Their close bond, a young white Afrikaner and the famous black prisoner of Robben Island, grew out of Pienaar's captaincy of the Springboks and Mandela's visionary and altruistic support of a team who played in a jersey many of his followers despised.

It started with a cup of tea, he told AFP.

"The president invited me to visit him in his office at the Union Buildings in Pretoria. We talked about all things -- not just the World Cup. He wanted to know a lot about me.

"There were so many high-powered people waiting outside to see him and every time Mary (Mxadana, Mandela's assistant) would come in to hurry him up he would say to her: "Mary, I'm speaking to my captain."