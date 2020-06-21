Clinical Crusaders cane Wellington in five-try Super Rugby romp

But despite being sidelined for more than three months they were immediately into their stride and scored inside two minutes against a Hurricanes side desperate to bounce back from their loss last week to the Auckland Blues.

All Blacks wing Sevu Reece dived over in the corner after a brilliant handling move that started from a stolen lineout and swept more than 70 metres downfield with backs and forwards involved.

Thanks to a succession of penalties, the Hurricanes stayed in touch for much of the game and were level at 25-25 with 10 minutes to play, before the Crusaders found another gear and sealed the match with two late tries.

"Our discipline was pretty poor in the first half," Crusaders captain Codie Taylor said.

"We gave away countless penalties and a yellow card and that's something we have to look at. Against New Zealand teams you can't afford to do that."

Hurricanes skipper TJ Perenara said the Crusaders' precision could not be faulted.

"They pounced on opportunities in the first half ... and scored off all of them which is a sign of a quality team," he said.

"In the second half we got ourselves in the hunt, it was 25-all at one point, but we gave away a couple of penalties and ended up at the other end."