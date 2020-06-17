Pieter Burger appointed as new Ellis Park Stadium managing director
Ellis Park Stadium (Pty) Ltd has appointed Mpumalanga Rugby Union chief executive Pieter Burger as its managing director effective from August 1‚ 2020.
According to the Ellis Park hierarchy‚ Burger is an experienced rugby administrator and business development professional.
“We believe that his strategic business and management skills will bring valuable experience to the Lions Group‚” said Altmann Allers‚ chairman of Ellis Park Stadium (Pty) Ltd.
“Burger has demonstrated through his career the ability to work successfully in different environments. Working with him in SA Rugby and on Sareo as a colleague‚ I look forward to Pieter bringing exciting new skills and ideas to the Group‚” added Rudolf Straeuli‚ chief executive of the Lions Group.
Burger replaces Edgar Rathbone who has been installed chief executive at the Bulls.
His appointment comes at a time when the Ellis Park (Pty) Ltd is desperate to limit losses incurred due to the economic inactivity brought about by the coronavirus.
The Ellis Park Sports Precinct’s running costs stand at around R2.2m a month.
“I feel extremely honoured‚ blessed and privileged to be considered for the sought-after position.
"Even more so given the tough times and uncertainty so many fellow South Africans are enduring‚” said Burger.
“The Pumas moulded my career and made me who I am today. I learned a lot and look forward to continued growth and learning until my last day.
"The rugby industry is extremely fluid and dynamic‚ combine this with a diverse beautiful country like South Africa‚ and there is truly never a dull moment.
"We are in the entertainment Industry after all‚” Burger said.
“Altmann‚ Rudolf Straeuli and the rest of the staff at the Lions and EPS are innovative‚ experienced and I have the utmost respect for them.
"When you have successful and passionate people like that in an organization‚ it is truly infectious. It creates an environment that is not only sustainable but stimulates creativity and breeds success on all levels” concluded Burger.