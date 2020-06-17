Ellis Park Stadium (Pty) Ltd has appointed Mpumalanga Rugby Union chief executive Pieter Burger as its managing director effective from August 1‚ 2020.

According to the Ellis Park hierarchy‚ Burger is an experienced rugby administrator and business development professional.

“We believe that his strategic business and management skills will bring valuable experience to the Lions Group‚” said Altmann Allers‚ chairman of Ellis Park Stadium (Pty) Ltd.

“Burger has demonstrated through his career the ability to work successfully in different environments. Working with him in SA Rugby and on Sareo as a colleague‚ I look forward to Pieter bringing exciting new skills and ideas to the Group‚” added Rudolf Straeuli‚ chief executive of the Lions Group.