French clubs want 'evolution not revolution' for global calendar meeting

Stakeholders across rugby meet on Monday as the first steps towards revising the sport's calendar are made, while a senior figure in the French game has warned against too much change.

In May, World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said plans to align fixtures in the northern and southern hemispheres were underway.

But the president of the French League, who run the lucrative Top 14 and second-tier ProD2, Paul Goze said his clubs want to keep the current structure of a season running from late-summer to end of spring in Europe.

Reports claim the domestic season in the north could be cut to six months as well as running from the start of the calendar year to November.

"It's out of the question. I would like to know what it adds. Nothing. Just difficulties and problems," he told AFP.