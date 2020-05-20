Springboks' Cheslin Kolbe would prefer to face the Lions than go to Olympics

South Africa's Rugby World Cup hero Cheslin Kolbe has said he would rather play against the British & Irish Lions next year and forego the chance to compete at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The winger, whose try in the closing stages of last year’s World Cup final in Japan sealed success against England, will likely have a difficult choice in 2021 when the re-arranged Tokyo Games clash with the Lions tour of South Africa.

Kolbe, 26, would stand a strong chance of selection for the South African 'Blitzbokke' -- the rugby sevens side which will be among the gold medal favourites in Japan.