Wallaby Rodda in trio suspended for refusing Super Rugby pay cut

Wallabies forward Izack Rodda and two Reds teammates who refused to take a pay cut negotiated during the coronavirus shutdown were suspended as the team resumed training Monday.

The 21-cap Australia Test second row Rodda, Isaac Lucas and Harry Hockings rejected a deal that sees the country's professional rugby union players take a 60 percent pay cut over six months to help the game avoid insolvency.

The agreement, which covers 192 players, was reached after three weeks of discussions between Rugby Australia, the country's four Super Rugby teams and the Rugby Union Players Association.