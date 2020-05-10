Less is more for former Lions coach John Mitchell when rugby resumes post virus

Former New Zealand head coach and current England defence chief John Mitchell believes some good may come for rugby union from the coronavirus if it creates "greater professionalism" thanks to a concentration of talent at fewer clubs worldwide, including Super Rugby.

Even before Covid-19 saw this year's edition of Super Rugby suspended after seven rounds in March, there was a widespread view the southern hemisphere's now 15-string premier club tournament had become increasingly unattractive for fans and broadcasters alike, with talent spread too thinly.

The pandemic has already had a huge financial impact on rugby and there are concerns current club structures won't survive the outbreak fully intact.

England's Rugby Football Union has lost £15m so far due to the crisis, with Twickenham chiefs forecasting a total loss of £107m if the autumn internationals are cancelled.