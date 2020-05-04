Southern hemisphere rugby body slams 'misleading' reports on trans-Tasman rugby

"Having spoken with my Sanzaar board members, I can confirm that none of the suggested models or structures that have been commented on recently, such as standalone Trans-Tasman formats, have been agreed by any of the Sanzaar unions individually or collectively," Sanzaar CEO Andy Marinos said in a statement.

"All such reports are merely speculative and have no basis to them."

On Tuesday, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will join an Australian leaders' meeting to discuss establishing a "trans-Tasman bubble" that allows them to lift bilateral coronavirus travel bans.

However, Sanzaar said its members would have to agree on any changes, adding that a 14-team Super Rugby competition and a four-nation Rugby Championship had already been sold to broadcasters from next year.

"Any changes to the Super Rugby structure this year and into the future are matters that are currently being discussed in detail by all the joint-venture, national union stakeholders: Argentina, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa," the statement said.