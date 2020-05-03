Springbok prop Marcel van der Merwe leaves Toulon for Bulls return

South Africa prop Marcel van der Merwe has left French club Toulon and will return to the Blue Bulls, the South African side announced.

Van der Merwe, 29, who made the last of his seven Test appearances in 2015, will join his former team in July under recently appointed director of rugby Jake White.

"Loftus and the Bulls have always had a special place in my heart and I look forward to coming back home," tight-head van der Merwe said.

He made 98 appearances for Toulon in four seasons and started 2017's Top 14 final loss to Clermont.