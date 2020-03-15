Bulls players to go into self-isolation when they return from Australia on Monday

“Following SANZAR’s announcement of the Super Rugby tournament being suspended, we can confirm that the Bulls team will be returning to SA and are expected to touch down on Monday evening. The entire touring group will go into self-isolation for 14 da”s," said BBCo in a statement on Sunday.

BBCo also urged junior and SuperSport Rugby Challenge players to stay away from Loftus as there will be no training activities until further notice.

“BBCo management has also urged all the other players (Juniors and SuperSport Rugby Challenge) not to report to Loftus for regular duty until further notice. The welfare and safety of our players and the public is our first priority and we will abide with the relative governing bodies and authorities.”

After the Australian leg of their tour, the Bulls were scheduled to play against the Hurricanes and the Chiefs in New Zealand but SANZAR's executive committee suspended the 2020 Super Rugby tournament at the weekend.

SANZAR CEO Andy Marinos stated: “The safety and welfare of the public, our players and other stakeholders is paramount and as previously stated we were always going to abide by government and health authority instructions on the issue of Covid-19 containment.

“We are extremely disappointed for the players, our fans, broadcasters and partners but given the complexity of our competition structure, and the multiple geographies that we cover, we have no other option but to align with such directives. We also believe it is time for all those players currently overseas to return home and to be with their families.”