Brumbies crush Waratahs in final game before Super Rugby shutdown

A rampant ACT Brumbies thrashed the Waratahs 47-14 Sunday in the final Super Rugby game for the foreseeable future, with the season now suspended because of the coronavirus.

A decision to halt the southern hemisphere club championship, which features 15 teams from five countries, was made on Saturday after New Zealand said all inbound travellers must self-isolate for 14 days.

Australia introduced similar measures an hour before the Brumbies and Waratahs kicked off in Canberra.

The Waratahs had lost four of their previous five matches, including a woeful capitulation against the Chiefs a week ago when they conceded six second-half tries.

They cut down on handling errors and turnovers, but the fragile Waratahs defence was exposed again as the Brumbies scored seven tries to two.

“We’ve got a strong leadership group, a strong playing group and that’s what we pride ourselves on,” said Brumbies vice captain Tom Cusack, who admitted he did not know what would happen with the season going into lockdown.

“It’s one of those things that you can’t control,” he said.

“It’s going to be interesting to see how the game progresses over the next couple of weeks.”

The Waratahs led with a converted try after dependable captain Rob Simmons stretched out an arm to score after Jack Dempsey pounced on a loose ball.

But the lead didn’t last with winger Solomone Kata scoring off the back of a powerful Brumbies driving maul to make it 7-7.