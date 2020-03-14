Rugby

Reds pull off stunning comeback against the Bulls in Brisbane

By AFP - 14 March 2020 - 14:02
Fraser McReight of the Reds breaks away from the defence during the round seven Super Rugby match against the Bulls at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia on Saturday.
Fraser McReight of the Reds breaks away from the defence during the round seven Super Rugby match against the Bulls at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia on Saturday.
Image: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

The Queensland Reds came from 17-0 down after just 16 minutes to beat the Bulls 41-17 in the second match of Saturday’s Super Rugby double-header in Brisbane.

Earlier, also at Suncorp Stadium, the Canterbury Crusaders went to the top of the Super table after securing a 49-14 bonus point win over the Tokyo Sunwolves in Brisbane on Saturday.

The Reds pulled off one of the great recoveries with their win over the Bulls.

Five factors that could decide Sharks vs Stormers South African derby

The Sharks vs Stormers Super Rugby showdown will have a number of factors that could influence the outcome of this table-topping fixture.
Sport
1 day ago

The Bulls stunned the home crowd with three quick tries to Embrose Papier, Rosko Speckman and Warrick Gelant as the Reds struggled to get their hands on the ball.

But they didn’t panic and slowly worked their way back into the game, with tries to captain Liam Wright and replacement fullback Isaac Lucas ensuring they headed into the break only 17-14 down.

They then hit the front with a try to Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and dominated after that, crossing three more times to secure the bonus point win.

Stormers v Sharks: Five mouth-watering contests than can win the match

What is a South African Super Rugby derby without the mouth-watering contests that often shape the outcome of a game?
Sport
1 day ago

Bulls targeting four Super Rugby wins in Australia and New Zealand

Bulls stand-in captain Trevor Nyakane says they are targeting to win all four matches of their Australasian tour in the coming four weeks.
Sport
3 days ago

Auckland end their blues, Rebels tame Lions

The Auckland Blues snapped a woeful losing record downing a 12-man Wellington Hurricanes, while the Melbourne Rebels coasted past the Golden Lions in ...
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cured of coronavirus: recovered patients speak
Waiting in Wuhan: SA citizen living in lockdown while awaiting repatriation
X