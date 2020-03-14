Reds pull off stunning comeback against the Bulls in Brisbane

The Queensland Reds came from 17-0 down after just 16 minutes to beat the Bulls 41-17 in the second match of Saturday’s Super Rugby double-header in Brisbane.

Earlier, also at Suncorp Stadium, the Canterbury Crusaders went to the top of the Super table after securing a 49-14 bonus point win over the Tokyo Sunwolves in Brisbane on Saturday.

The Reds pulled off one of the great recoveries with their win over the Bulls.